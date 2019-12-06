Report | Former title challenger Liz Carmouche cut from UFC — while doing promotional work

Liz Carmouche, who competed in the first women’s bout in UFC history, and contended for titles in two weight classes, has been cut from the promotion, her manager told ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani.

To add insult to injury, Carmouche was reportedly doing promotional work for the UFC in Washington, D.C., when she learned that she was being released.

Liz Carmouche, who competed against Ronda Rousey in the very first female fight in UFC history, was released from the UFC yesterday, according to her manager Kyle Stoltz. Her last fight was for the women’s flyweight title back in August. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2019

Carmouche received the news while in Washington DC doing promotional work for the company prior to tomorrow’s Fight Night event, her manager said. https://t.co/XV1rFTy7fY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2019

As Helwani suggests, Carmouche took on flyweight champion Valentina for the divisional title in her last outing. While she came up short in this fight, she remains amongst the sport’s best flyweights.

Carmouche also holds an important place in the UFC history books, having battled Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight belt in the first women’s bout in the promotion’s history. Carmouche lost this fight by first-round armbar after giving Rousey a scare with a rear-naked choke attempt.

She was also the first openly gay fighter in the UFC.

Other highlights of her impressive UFC run include big victories over Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian, Lauren Murphy, and Jessica Andrade.

Are you surprised to learn Liz Carmouche has been released from the UFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/6/2019.