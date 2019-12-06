Ali Abdelaziz says Conor McGregor would be killed by Kamaru Usman

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has fired another round of shots at Conor McGregor.

During a discussion on Chael Sonnen’s podcast, Abdelaziz said he believes McGregor would be making a big mistake if he fought UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“It would be suicide for him to fight Kamuru even if he wins [against Donald Cerrone in January],” Abdelaziz said (transcript via Lowkickmma).

“Secondly, he doesn’t want to cut weight. They’re a bunch of lazy motherf*****s, they don’t want to make the weight.”

Abdelaziz added that believes Usman’s skillset would be a nightmare for McGregor.

“If you’re talking about Conor fighting at 170 and fighting Usman his family better have life insurance because he might kill him,” Abdelaziz said.

“I don’t think it’s a fair fight. I don’t think the athletic commission should approve a fight between Kamaru and Conor. I think something will happen to him, he’ll probably get crippled, something bad will happen.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Abdelaziz’s client Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2019. “The Notorious” has backpedalled on his previous retirement announcement, and is set to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his much-anticipated UFC return. However, the long-time lightweight fighters will be moving up to welterweight for their fight.

Abdelaziz feels McGregor’s decision to fight at welterweight indicates that he doesn’t actually want to fight Nurmagomedov again.

“He’s actually not smart because if he actually wanted to fight Khabib he would of fought Cerrone at 155.

“Even if he beats Cerrone, do you think Khabib is going to fight him at 155? No, Khabib even said he needs to win ten fights. People think Khabib is just talking, but when Khabib said I’m not fighting in Vegas, he didn’t fight in Vegas.

“For sure, [from a] financial standpoint it’s a good fight but I can’t force him on what to do because he’s a man, he’s different, he has principles.”

