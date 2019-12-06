The Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 odds are much different than the first fight

The betting odds for the rematch between boxing heavyweight stars Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua are much different than the pair’s first fight.

Ruiz and Joshua met back in June, with Joshua entering the bout as a massive betting favorite due to his undefeated record and also due in part to his superior physique. But the roly-poly Ruiz pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when he brutally knocked out Joshua in the seventh round. Joshua lost that fight as a gigantic -2500 betting favorite, while Ruiz pulled off the big upset as a +1000 underdog (via BloodyElbow.com).

Now, the tides are turned. According to the online sportsbook BetOnline, the odds are much different this time around. Though Joshua is once again favored to win the fight, this time he’s listed as a much smaller favorite. Check out the current betting odds courtesy of ProBoxingOdds.com.

Anthony Joshua -220

Andy Ruiz Jr. +200

Joshua is currently a -220 betting favorite. That means a $220 bet would win you $100. Ruiz is a +200 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $200.

Though Ruiz won the first fight, it’s not a total shocker to see him labeled as the underdog once again. Many believe that despite Ruiz winning the first fight by knockout that it was a fluke performance. That remains to be seen, but the fact the oddsmakers have Joshua as the favorite seems to indicate the betting public believes that he will win the rematch.

Ruiz (33-1) has only lost once in his pro boxing career, a majority decision defeat to Joseph Parker in 2016. 22 of his 33 pro wins have come by knockout. Ruiz weighed in at 283lbs for the rematch, up 15lbs from the first fight.

Joshua (22-1) has only lost once in his career, to Ruiz by knockout. Out of his own 22 wins, 21 have come by way of knockout. Joshua weighed in at 237lbs, down 10lbs from the first fight.

Who do you have your money on in the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua?

