Report | Diego Sanchez no longer under UFC contract, interested in WLC bout

Diego Sanchez is reportedly no longer under contract with the UFC.

Sanchez, who is a legend of the sport has been a member of the UFC roster since 2005 when he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 1 at middleweight. Yet, a UFC title eluded him for his entire career as he only fought for a strap once and lost to B.J. Penn by TKO at lightweight.

Although he had a career rejuvenation of sorts recently, according to Dave Leduc, a fighter for the World Lethwei Championship, Diego Sanchez recently contacted him to fight in WLC.

“I got a message from Diego Sanchez the other day,” Leduc said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “He said, ‘Dave, I’m not in the UFC anymore’. Whoops, maybe I shouldn’t have [said] that.”

“He [Sanchez] said, I’m out of my contract, do you want to get me a Lethwei fight in WLC?,” Leduc added.

Lethwei, of course, is a combat sport where it has been called “The Art of Nine Limbs” as it is legal to throw headbutts and encouraged to do so. It is also bare-knuckle where elbows, knees, kicks, and punches are all allowed.

Diego Sanchez is no doubt crazy enough to give that a shot. In his last fight, he lost to Michael Chiesa at UFC 239 by decision. Before that, he TKO’d Mickey Gall and beat Craig White by decision to get back into the win column.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old recently called for a fight with Demian Maia, so whether or not Sanchez plans to remain part of the UFC roster is to be seen. The UFC or Sanchez have yet to comment on the matter, but Leduc claims he was contacted by ‘The Nightmare’.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/29/2019.