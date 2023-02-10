Report | Charles Oliveira set to return at UFC 288 against Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira is reportedly set to return to the Octagon later this year when he meets Beneil Dariush at UFC 288.

Towards the end of 2022, Charles Oliveira’s phenomenal run as UFC lightweight champion came to an end. He was beaten thoroughly by Islam Makhachev, leaving many to wonder what his future would look like in mixed martial arts.

Now, we have an answer. On May 6 at UFC 288, location TBD, he will return to face Beneil Dariush in what is essentially a #1 contender fight.

Dariush is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, four of which came via finish. He’s been hunting for a big opportunity for a while now and in May, he will get it in the form of former champ ‘Do Bronx’.

Oliveira, ironically, recently told Sherdog that he had been in talks with the UFC over this exact contest.

🧐 Diego Lima, mánager y entrenador de Charles Oliveira, me confirmó que peleará contra Beneil Dariush el 6 de mayo en el UFC 288. 🥳 Diego Lima, Charles Oliveira's manager and coach, confirmed to me that Oliveira will fight Beneil Dariush on May 6 at UFC 288. @BigMarcel24 — KOlmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) February 9, 2023

“It’s true that we are negotiating to face Dariush, who is coming from a gigantic sequence of wins,” Oliveira admitted. “My managers Jorge Patino and Diego Lima are taking care of that. As I said in other interviews, that’s a moment where we have to think with reason not emotion. I must fight the one who will take me to the title shot. My plan is [to] fight April or May, and fight again for the belt by the end of the year [against] the winner of [Alexander] Volkanovski and Makhachev.”

Oliveira is back

Oliveira also explained why he won’t serve as the back-up fighter for Saturday’s main event between Volkanovski and Makhachev.

“No way,” Oliveira exclaimed with a laugh. “I just weighed 187 pounds this Wednesday. I came here to help my teammate and do some jobs for the UFC.”

Quotes via Sherdog

Who is your favourite to win the fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!