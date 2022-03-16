Renato Moicano calls out Bobby Green for main event fight in the summer: “Who wouldn’t want to see that?”

Renato Moicano is looking to return a lot sooner than many expected.

Moicano stepped up on short notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round fight at UFC 272, but wound up losing a lopsided decision. Renato suffered a ton of damage during the contest, with many viewers thinking the fight could’ve been stopped, but the Brazilian says he’s looking to return this summer and hopes it will be in a main event.

“You know, it’s up to the UFC. If they want to give me a top-10, top-15, I don’t care. If they are to put me in the main event, the main event makes more money, so I want the main event,” Moicano said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I showed I can go five rounds, on short notice, too. I’ll be ready in two months, I’m staying one month in Brazil, recovering, and one month from now I will train as hard as I can to get a fight soon. Hopefully, I get a big name and the main event spot.”

With Renato Moicano stepping up on short notice and putting up a good fight against dos Anjos, the Brazilian believes the UFC will reward him with a main event booking. Not only does he wants the main event spot, but he also wants to fight Bobby Green next as he believes it’s a fun fight for the fans.

“It would be good to show the other fighters that it’s a good thing to do good things for the company. We stepped up on short notice against really tough guys so we get rewarded with the main event,” Moicano said. “Bobby Green vs. Renato Moicano, main event, five rounds, who wouldn’t want to see that? Let’s see if UFC makes this dream come true, I want to fight five rounds but on a full training camp.”

Should Moicano get the fight, he hopes it will be in July which is much sooner than many expected him to return. However, he says all the medical checks came back clean so he is fine to train and get a fight in just a few months’ time.

“Everything came up clean, they did the MRI in my eye, there is nothing wrong. I have been doing this for a long time and I’ve had fights like that in the gym. Every sparring was like that. I’m 32, soon to be 33, I’m in my prime and I will be even better in my next fight. I’m ready, July you will see me again, hopefully in the main event against Bobby Green,” Moicano concluded.

Would you like to see Renato Moicano vs. Bobby Green next time out?