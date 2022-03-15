Just Scrap Radio Ep. 71 with Stephen Thompson, Renato Moicano, Cody Durden, and Cory McKenna

The 71st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC London and we also catch up with two fighters.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight, Stephen Thompson (2:03). UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano (21:57) then joins the show. UFC flyweight, Cody Durden (41:18) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight, Cory McKenna (51:43).

Stephen Thompson comes on to get his thoughts on Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal and the state of the welterweight division. Thompson talks about his last two fights and what went wrong for him and what he learned. ‘Wonderboy’ then talks about when he wants to fight next and who he wants.

Renato Moicano stops by to recaps his UFC 272 loss to Rafael dos Anjos and how the fight came together. Renato talks about his game plan and what the weight cut was like to get down to 160lbs. The Brazilian then touches on when he wants to return and who he wants next.

Cody Durden then comes on to preview his UFC London fight against Muhammad Mokaev. Cody talks about why this fight intrigued him so much and why he’s so eager to go to London to face the undefeated flyweight. Cody then talks about what a win does for him and who he would want next with a win. He also touches on his coach, Dhiego Lima retiring from the sport.

Cory McKenna closes out the program to discuss her UFC London strawweight fight against Elise Reed and her layoff. McKenna has not fought since November of 2020 and beat Kay Hansen in her UFC debut. The Welsh fighter also talks about fighting close to home as well as training at Team Alpha Male.

