Renato Moicano attempts to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight at UFC 286 in London

Renato Moicano has attempted to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight against him at UFC 286 in London.

While he may not always be consistent, Renato Moicano is one of the most entertaining lightweights in the world. In addition to his eccentric personality, the Brazilian also has a fantastic fight style.

Right now, he’s coming off the back of a quick submission success over Brad Riddell that leaves him at 3-1 in his last four outings.

On the flip side, Paddy Pimblett is 4-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, ‘The Baddy’ drew criticism in his last bout for the manner in which he beat Jared Gordon via a controversial decision.

Many have wondered whether or not he’d return in time for UFC 286, which will go down in London next March.

Someone who would be more than happy to welcome him back to the Octagon is none other than Renato Moicano himself.

😈😈😈 London sounds good 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TuEjPukxVC — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 17, 2022

“London sounds good” said Moicano, in response to a meme that sees the devil telling Paddy: “C’mon Paddy, fight Moicano. It’s your ticket to Top 15.”

Moicano wants the smoke

In many ways, you could argue that Renato Moicano should be fighting up instead of down. At the age of 33, now is the time for him to make a real push up the rankings.

In equal measure, though, there’s a lot he stands to gain from going after someone like Pimblett. The star power that the Liverpudlian brings to proceedings is clear. Plus, if Moicano gets the job done emphatically, there’s no way the UFC would be able to deny him an even greater opportunity down the line.

Would you be interested in seeing Renato Moicano fight Paddy Pimblett? Who do you think would be the favourite to win that fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!