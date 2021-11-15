Renan Barao gets first fight booked since release from the UFC

Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao has got his first fight booked since being given his release from the UFC a couple of years ago.

Barao was cut by the UFC in 2019 after losing five straight fights. It was a remarkable fall from grace from the former UFC bantamweight kingpin, who at one point in his career was considered one of the top pound-for-pound MMA fighters in the sport. In fact, UFC commentator Joe Rogan even once famously called him a “monster” at the height of his career in the UFC. Of course, all of that came to a dashing halt when he got knocked out by TJ Dillashaw, as he was never the same after that. Although Barao won a few fights in the UFC after the loss to Dillashaw, he was clearly never the same fighter and never experienced the same success, and it ultimately led to him being released by the company.

After taking two years off, it looks like Barao has now found a new home. MMAjunkie.com reported that Barao will next compete at the regional MMA event Premier FC 32 against MMA veteran Tyson Duckworth. The event is scheduled to take place this Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, so Barao will be back in action soon.

Barao (34-9, 1 NC) has notable wins in his MMA career over the likes of Urijah Faber, Eddie Wineland, Michael McDonald, Brad Pickett, and Chris Cariaso. He last stepped into the Octagon in November 2109 when he was defeated by Douglas Andrade de Silva.

Duckworth (12-9-1) is a 41-year-old MMA veteran who is coming off of three straight losses heading into this contest. He is an experienced fighter, but he has not had much success.

Do you think Renan Barao will be able to make a successful run on the regional scene and make it back to the UFC roster?