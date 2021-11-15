Charles Oliveira says he has “way more weapons” than Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 269

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says that he has “way more weapons” than rival Dustin Poirier ahead of their UFC 269 title fight.

Oliveira steps into the Octagon next month on December 11 when he meets Poirier in the headliner of UFC 269. For Oliveira, this marks his first title defense since winning the vacant belt over Michael Chandler back at UFC 262 in May, while for Poirier he is getting this title shot following back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor. It’s expected to be an awesome matchup for as long as it lasts, but Oliveira is confident he will prevail.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Oliveira explained why he is such a bad matchup for Poirier, suggesting that “Do Bronx” has more weapons than “The Diamond.”

“On (December) 11, we’ll be there to prove who’s best and who’s not the best. There’s not much to say. We’ll only know when we face each other. I trust myself, I believe myself. I think I have way more weapons than him. All you guys that think (he’s No. 1), watch his last fight and watch my last fight, see what I’m good at and what he’s good at, and match it all up to see what happens,” Oliveira said. “Strikers took him down way too easily, and you know what happens if I take him down. If he trades on the feet with me, you know I’m hitting hard, brother. It will be fire on the 11th. I have firepower in my hands, I have my jiu-jitsu. I respect him a lot, but I want to remain champion, I want to keep this belt here. I couldn’t care less what others say or criticize. It’s about time I take all that inside my head and look at what people say on Instagram.”

