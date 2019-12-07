Former bantamweight champion Renan Barao released by UFC

Renan Barao’s time as a UFC fighter has come to an end.

Barao is the former UFC bantamweight champion but has been on a skid as of late. He has dropped five straight and is just 2-8 in his last 10 leading to the UFC releasing him from his contract. Combate was first to report the news of his release.

The Brazilian last fought at UFC Sao Paulo where he dropped a decision to Douglas Silva de Andrade in his return to featherweight. Before that, he was knocked out by Luke Sanders, and lost by decision to Andre Ewell, Brian Kelleher, and Aljamain Sterling. He also missed weight in three of his last five scraps.

Renan Barao has not won inside the Octagon since September of 2016 when he beat Phillippe Nover by decision.

Although the last couple of years has not gone Barao’s way, he was once considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighter alive. UFC president, Dana White considered Barao to be just that.

He won the interim bantamweight title against Urijah Faber at UFC 149 and defended that title twice before being promoted to the undisputed champion. He then beat Faber again in his only title defense of the undisputed belt before losing to TJ Dillashaw in a major upset at the time.

After losing his first professional fight, Renan Barao went 33 straight fights without losing as he has 32 wins and one no-contest. He had beaten the likes of Brad Pickett, Michael McDonald, Scott Jorgensen, and Eddie Wineland among others in his UFC tenure.

It will be interesting to see if another promotion decides to sign the former UFC champion. He still is a big name in the sport and in his home country of Brazil.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/6/2019.