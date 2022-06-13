Referee Marc Goddard responds to concerns that Jiri Prochazka tapped out at UFC 275: “I told him it’s a risky game”

Referee Marc Goddard is responding to concerns that Jiri Prochazka tapped out at UFC 275.

It was Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) vs Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event this past weekend which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In just his third fight in the UFC, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka surprised Glover Teixeira and those in attendance at UFC 275 with a fifth-round submission, in the final 28 seconds of the fight, to win the light heavyweight title.

Several UFC fans were questioning why Prochazka was seen open-palm striking Glover Teixeira on multiple occasions. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ fans indicated that the Czech native tapped during the contest.

Some fans even were suggesting the fight was fixed, and the referee was in on it. One Twitter user (@ToddWentworth) wrote:

“Anyone who watched UFC 275 watched a fixed main event. It’s either a fixed fight or Jiri tapped in the first round. But the ref didn’t stop it, so he was in on it too.”

Fuuuuccckkkkk Yyyoooouuuu @UFC #UFC I WILL NOT SLEEP TONIGHT OVER THIS SHIT!!! #JiriProchazka @jiri_bjp TAPPED many times in that fight but here’s one that clear as DAY @gloverteixeira WON THAT FIGHT! FUCK YOU BITCH pic.twitter.com/Z1ghblVBzS — Joe Rogans Burner ™︎ (@JoeRogansSoul) June 12, 2022

Goddard, the English official reffing the event, tweeted that the new UFC light heavyweight champion was in fact “congratulating” and “encouraging” his opponent Glover Teixeira by tapping on his head.

Goddard took to ‘Twitter’ to respond to the ‘tapping’, assuring that it was clear Prochazka was not tapping out anytime during the fight saying:

Lol. Jiri was actually congratulating & encouraging his opponent! He done it a couple of times and I told him it’s a risky game lol! But it’s very clear what he was doing and intending. Lets celebrate the incredible feat from both gentleman. https://t.co/F2TU3FP3zN — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) June 12, 2022

Jiri Prochazka, 29, did indeed win the title fight against Glover Teixeira ending the title reign of the 42-year-old Brazilian. Both men will take home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.

