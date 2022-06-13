Video | Bob Sapp is jacked and looking to fight Mike Tyson: “I will rip your heart out and tear it to shreds”

Bob Sapp has issued a challenge to Mike Tyson in a truly incredible video posted to social media over the weekend.

At the age of 48, Bob Sapp has already done a lot throughout the course of his combat sports career. From kickboxing to mixed martial arts to pro wrestling and beyond, the veteran is one of the most unpredictable characters in the game – and you never know when he’s going to pop up next.

A while back on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the great Mike Tyson revealed that his November 2020 exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. was initially supposed to be against Bob Sapp. It didn’t come to fruition, leading to the fight with Jones that actually went above and beyond what many were expecting.

Alas, Sapp still wants to battle Tyson in the future, as he noted during the following Instagram post.

“Mike, now we all know what happened when you and I talked about the fight,” Bob Sapp said. “I sent you a photo along with this sentence: ‘Mike if you fight me I will rip your heart out and tear it to shreds.’ And it still applies.”

“As for you, Mike. I’ve got a challenge for you,” Sapp continued. “Since you stopped running, listen to me for a second. You and me and two of my best fighters vs two of your best fighters. Stand up, Marquess of Queensbury Rules. Because you’re too scared to fight one on one. I’ll take all of you on, punk boxers. I like little Michael. I like little Michael. That’s my challenge you know my age. Fight me. Or my crew.”

Do you want to see Bob Sapp face Mike Tyson in a boxing match? If it happens, who do you think would get their hand raised?