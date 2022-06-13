Alan Belcher earns BKFC heavyweight title shot with a crushing first round KO (Video)

Alan Belcher has earned a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) heavyweight title shot with a crushing first round knockout.

Belcher, 38, retired from the UFC and MMA competition as a whole in 2013. The former UFC middleweight contender, Belcher now competes as a heavyweight in bare-knuckle boxing.

It was Alan Belcher vs Frank Tate at BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2 last Saturday, June 11th at the Jackson Convention Center Complex in Mississippi. Belcher won his first promotional headliner at BKFC when he one-punched fellow heavyweight standout Frank Tate for a knockout at 1:21 of Round 1.

Tate, 46, has competed in the BKFC since 2020, with 2 wins and 2 losses under his belt.

With the win, Belcher moves to 3-0 in professional bare-knuckle boxing and has earned himself a BKFC heavyweight title shot against the current champion Arnold Adams at an event and date yet to be announced.

Recently speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Belcher spoke about the move to BKFC saying:

“I changed things around. I changed my ego. I wasn’t a fighter anymore, and I had to be something else. It gives you a different place to look at fighters and fighting, so you can enter back in on your own terms. I thought about it for years, and you’re always going to think about it and regret it, and you don’t want to live your life later with regret.”

As for Arnold Adams, 36, the current BKFC heavyweight champion, he boasts 4 wins in his last 4 fights.

Will you be watching Belcher vs Adams when the date and time are confirmed? Do you believe Belcher will be able to dethrone the current champ?

Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!