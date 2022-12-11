Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest fighter to win in the UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. made history at UFC 282 and many notable names in the MMA industry have weighed in.

Rosas took on Jay Perrin on the preliminary portion of the UFC 282 card. Rosas earned the first-round submission finish to become the youngest UFC fighter to pick up a win in the promotion.

Many prominent UFC fighters took notice of Rosas’ performance. The likes of reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier chimed in on Twitter.

Wow! Super impressive and flawless win for Rosas! Perrin fought out of a tough position a few times but the grappling level of Rosas is higher than most of the UFC roster TODAY! Except the UFC Bantamweight Champ of course 🙃 #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Luckily for me, I’ll be gone to 145 lbs by time this savage gets to fight for the belt! Good luck, young stud! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

There is an 18 year kid In the octagon right now. And he just turned 18. That’s crazy — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 11, 2022

Bro like wtf? 18? First round finish in the UFC? So wild when you really consider where you were at at his age #ufc282 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) December 11, 2022

With the victory over Perrin, Rosas improves his pro MMA record to 7-0 according to Tapology. “El Nino Problema” discussed sacrificing his final year of high school in order to make his mark in the UFC during his post-fight media scrum (via MMAFighting).

“I knew I was going to be in the UFC early, around this age, but for some reason I didn’t think I was still going to be in high school,” Rosas Jr. said. “Somehow that didn’t cross my mind.

“I had to leave school but I wish I was still in regular school cause I think it’s pretty fun hanging out with friends and I’m not training, I’m just sitting on the desk, talking and eating and stuff. I had to take that away for me to become an even greater fighter than what I am today. I didn’t know I had to make that sacrifice and at the end of the day, I realized I had to make it and that’s what I did.”