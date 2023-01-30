Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”

UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.

It’s a move he’s been teasing for years and now, it’s finally about to happen. ‘Bones’ is the favourite in the eyes of many but given his time away, he’ll do well to overcome someone as talented as ‘Bon Gamin’.

Plenty of fighters and pundits have weighed in on how it’s all going to go down. While the absence of Francis Ngannou from this contest and the promotion is a shame, this is still one of the very best match-ups you could make in mixed martial arts.

The latest person to give their thoughts is Darren Till, one of England’s most intriguing MMA stars.

“What a fight! Wow! It’s interesting because Francis Ngannou took Gane down and Jones is the best wrestler in the heavyweight division and that speaks volumes for me. Jones is not a stupid fighter who’ll go striking with Gane, he’ll mix it up. Jones has been out for a hell of a long time but I still think he’ll prove too strong. But it will be great viewing.”

Quotes via Basketball Insiders

Gane goes after Jones

Gane has fought for the belt before, falling short against Ngannou. On the flip side, Jones has no experience in this weight class whatsoever.

There are some big bouts scheduled for the next few months but given the stakes, we’d certainly argue this is the most important.

