Raul Rosas Jr. responds to criticism surrounding his main card placement at UFC 287

Raul Rosas Jr. didn’t mince words ahead of his UFC 287 bantamweight bout against Christian Rodriguez. The 18-year-old Rosas Jr. lived up to his billing with a quick first-round win against Jay Perrin in December, and now, he’s letting everyone in the know that he’s here to stay.

“I don’t know who said that, but at the end of the day, they’re all just hating,” Rosas said Wednesday during media day. “They should take some notes if they want to be on the pay-per-view card. They should take some notes and learn some stuff from me. I already got in the UFC and I’m already on the pay-per-view, not like other regular fighters that are prelim fighters. I don’t want to say names, but yeah.”

Rosas Jr. will open the pay-per-view card over notable names like Kelvin Gastelum and Kevin Holland. But despite the name value, Rosas Jr. says that Rodriguez is a good opponent and could give him troubles if he is not cautious. “There’s nothing that concerns me,” Rosas said. “He’s a good fight. I’m just levels above. I’m going to go out there and show it Saturday night. I think about this fight. This is a perfect fight because if I’m not wrong he’s a prospect, too. That’s exactly the fight I needed, so I can show that I’m levels above these prospects and I’m ready to fight in the top 15.”

Rosas Jr. is confident that he’ll come out on top with a win, noting that this is his first bout in what he hopes will be a busy year.