Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker dress up as pro wrestling icons Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan after UFC-WWE Merger

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker dressed up as pro-wrestling icons Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan following the UFC-WWE merger.

It was just this past Monday, April 3rd, that the announcement was made that UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, bought a majority share in WWE (World Wresting Entertainment) to combine the two promotions into one publicly traded sports and entertainment entity.

Not missing a beat, Volkanovski and Whittaker played dress up and offered up a skit on ‘FOX Sports Australia’ dressed as the WWE icons ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Terry Gene Bollea ‘Hulk Hogan’.

The skit, full of bravado, which Whittaker posted to ‘Twitter‘, went like this:

UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski & Robert Whittaker getting into the WWE spirit following recent merger news.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/NolwG02lsG — MMA DIRT (@MMADIRTcom) April 5, 2023

Whittaker (aka Hogan):

“Brother, I want you to listen to me and listen to me good. Brother, when I’m speaking, you look me in my eyes. I’m already in the WWE.”

Volkanovski (aka Stone Cold):

“And that’s the bottom line!. Because Stone Cold and the Hulk said so.”

When the host of the skit discussed the merger, asking which fighters would do well in the WWE, the UFC fighters responded:

Volkanovski (Stone Cold):

“How about the disrespect? We’re standing right here, in your presence, outfits and all, and you’re going to ask me who is going to be the best (in the) WWE? I’m going to tell you we’re going to be the best. And that’s the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so!”

Whittaker (Hogan):

“Listen to me good, brother. I’ve been asking all the Hulkamaniacs out there, ‘Who would be the best?’ Robert Whittaker! That’s what they said, brother. They looked me in my eye and they said, brother Robert Whittaker!”

Volkanovski (Stone Cold):

“And that’s not all, because the Hulk has got something else for y’all.”

Whittalker then proceeded to stand up and tear off his shirt (a Hulk Hogan mannerism) while Volkanovski walked around offering up the bird salute.

Both fighters were just having too much fun!

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) is coming off a recent unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) this past February at UFC 284.

Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) last fought in September of 2022 where he defeated Marvin Vettori (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Will ‘The Reaper/Bobby Knuckles’ and ‘The Great’ cross over to WWE? Is that something you’d like to see?

