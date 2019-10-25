Randy Couture issues statement following heart attack scare: ‘I have not kicked the bucket yet’

UFC legend and Hall of Famer Randy Couture has issued a statement following a heart attack he suffered on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In the statement, Randy Couture told fans he was feeling better following the scare. Check out the full statement from “The Natural” below (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Contrary to recent rumors, I have not kicked the bucket yet,” Couture wrote. “I am alive and well. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me.

“I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those 2 factors combined to create a nice clot including my diagonal artery. The (catheterization laboratory) at Cedars got right on it, cleared it out and placed a stint in its place.

“Thanks to all of you out there expressing your concern. Your love and support mean the world to me and my family. Live your lives to the fullest. You never know when you’ll draw that last breath in!”

Randy Couture’s lawyer and manager Sam Spira also released a statement explaining what happened to Couture on Wednesday. According to his manager, Couture suffered a heart attack during a workout. Yet he not only managed to complete his workout, but drive himself home and then walk to the hospital where he was immediately cared for.

“On Wednesday afternoon, October 23, Randy “The Natural” Couture was admitted and treated for a heart attack at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

“During a workout at Randy’s LA training home Unbreakable Performance in West Hollywood, CA, Randy experienced discomfort in what he initially thought was an offset rib or vertebrae. He tried working on a roller to relieve the problem – but that was not successful. Incredibly, Randy finished the entire workout while likely having the beginnings of a heart attack. Shortly thereafter, he drove home and attempted to rest. When the radiating chest pain did not cease, he recognized something was wrong.

“He proceeded to walk multiple blocks to a nearby emergency room rather than battle Los Angeles traffic. Upon his arrival, after an EKG, the medical staff informed Randy he had a heart attack, and would require immediate surgery to resolve the issue.

“The surgery was successful. Randy is now out of intensive care, stable, in good spirits, and well on his way to a speedy and full recovery.”

The MMA community continues to send its support to one of the sport’s greats during this difficult time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.