Kevin Lee gives prediction for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson matchup

One fight many fans want to see is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. Many believe “El Cucuy” is the toughest fight for the undefeated Dagestani champion in Nurmagomedov.

Yet he bout has still yet to happen despite being scheduled four times.

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee believes that fight will happen in 2020, and he agrees with most that it will be a tough fight for Nurmagomedov.

The “Motown Phenom” thought Tony Ferguson would win, but after seeing Nurmagomedov’s last fight, his prediction has switched.

“It is definitely going to be a hard fight [for Nurmagomedov], we all know that,” Lee told BJPENN.com. “Before the [Dustin] Poirier fight, I was saying Tony has his number and will smoke him. But, after seeing that, it might be a tougher fight than I was expecting. Could Khabib win it? I see him beating Tony and defending the belt. So, I’m gunning for Khabib and that title.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 28-0 and coming off of a third-round submission win over Poirier to defend his lightweight title at UFC 242. Before that, at UFC 229, he submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round to successfully defend his title for the first time after winning it back at UFC 223 with a decision win over Al Iaquinta. The Dagestani champion also has notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, and Edson Barboza among others.

Tony Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight winning streak. In his last fight beat Donald Cerrone by TKO and in the fight before, he beat Anthony Pettis by TKO. He is the former interim lightweight champion but injuries halted him from fighting for the undisputed title. He also has wins over Kevin Lee, dos Anjos, Barboza, and Josh Thomson among others.

There is no question Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is a fight many fans want to see soon. Yet, Georges St-Pierre may throw a wrench in that plan according to Lee. But, if it is Nurmagomedov-Ferguson next, Kevin Lee suspects we will hear ‘And Still’ at the end of the fight.

Do you agree with Kevin Lee that Khabib Nurmagomedov will beat Tony Ferguson if they end up fighting?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.