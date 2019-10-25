MMA pros send their well-wishes to Randy Couture following heart attack

The MMA world was shaken on Thursday when news broke that UFC legend Randy Couture had suffered a heart attack on Wednesday after a workout in Los Angeles. Couture is expected to fully recover from the scare, but nevertheless his fellow fighters took to social media to send their well-wishes to the UFC Hall of Famer.

Below is a snippet of what some of the support Randy Couture received today on social media.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Prayers up for Randy ‘The Natural’ Couture 🙏 #Pioneer — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

Everyone join me in wishing the legendary @Randy_Couture a fast recovery. Get well soon and best wishes my friend. — michael (@bisping) October 24, 2019

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock.

Sad to hear about Randy Couture

I wish him great health and a speedy recovery! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 24, 2019

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman.

Randy Couture Hospitalized, Intensive Care After Heart Attack https://t.co/UtvElNX7yH via @TMZ I pray this is not true But all my prayers today are for you . I love you Randy — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) October 24, 2019

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Wish @Randy_Couture a speedy recovery my man! You have a lot of ppl behind you champ! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 25, 2019

Bellator president Scott Coker.

My thoughts and prayers are with @Randy_Couture. Wishing you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/KfVxigdMJw — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 24, 2019

Women’s MMA legend Gina Carano.

Randy @Randy_Couture .. sending you lots of love and positive vibes.. this is one more battle you’ve conquered my friend. ❤️ Live to fight another day. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) October 24, 2019

PFL featherweight contender Andre Harrison.

Speedy recovery and prayer up to @Randy_Couture you got too much time left hurry and get better https://t.co/VLnpYfluU6 — Andre Harrison (@Drethebull) October 25, 2019

Bellator women’s featherweight Leslie Smith.

@Randy_Couture that's some crazy stuff, walking yourself to the hospital! I was glad to read you're expected to have a full recovery! I hope you're feeling better already — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 24, 2019

UFC welterweight Nordine Taleb.

Wishing a speedy recovery to legendary @Randy_Couture who suffered a heart attack this week, stay with us champ!👊🏼 — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) October 24, 2019

PFL women’s lightweight Sarah Kaufman.

All my best going out to @Randy_Couture ! Get well — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) October 24, 2019

UFC ring card girl Jhenny Andrade.

Sending all my best to Randy Couture pic.twitter.com/6X75jLzXUt — JhennyUFC (@jhennyUFC) October 25, 2019

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Getting ready for weighins here in Connecticut and I just received word that @Randy_Couture has suffered a heart attack. We’re all thinking of you Randy and are pulling for you champ 🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/2gEKLSxglA — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) October 24, 2019

