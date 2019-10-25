MMA pros send their well-wishes to Randy Couture following heart attack

By
Adam Martin
-
Randy Couture

The MMA world was shaken on Thursday when news broke that UFC legend Randy Couture had suffered a heart attack on Wednesday after a workout in Los Angeles. Couture is expected to fully recover from the scare, but nevertheless his fellow fighters took to social media to send their well-wishes to the UFC Hall of Famer.

Below is a snippet of what some of the support Randy Couture received today on social media.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“Prayers up for Randy ‘The Natural’ Couture #Pioneer”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

Everyone join me in wishing the legendary @Randy_Couture a fast recovery. Get well soon and best wishes my friend.”

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock.

“Sad to hear about Randy Couture I wish him great health and a speedy recovery!”

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman.

“I pray this is not true But all my prayers today are for you . I love you Randy”

UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Wish @Randy_Couture a speedy recovery my man! You have a lot of ppl behind you champ!”

Bellator president Scott Coker.

My thoughts and prayers are with @Randy_Couture. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Women’s MMA legend Gina Carano.

Randy @Randy_Couture.. sending you lots of love and positive vibes.. this is one more battle you’ve conquered my friend. Live to fight another day.”

PFL featherweight contender Andre Harrison.

Speedy recovery and prayer up to @Randy_Couture you got too much time left hurry and get better”

Bellator women’s featherweight Leslie Smith.

@Randy_Couture that’s some crazy stuff, walking yourself to the hospital! I was glad to read you’re expected to have a full recovery! I hope you’re feeling better already”

UFC welterweight Nordine Taleb.

Wishing a speedy recovery to legendary @Randy_Couture who suffered a heart attack this week, stay with us champ!”

PFL women’s lightweight Sarah Kaufman.

All my best going out to @Randy_Couture! Get well”

UFC ring card girl Jhenny Andrade.

“Sending all my best to Randy Couture”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

“Getting ready for weighins here in Connecticut and I just received word that @Randy_Couture has suffered a heart attack. We’re all thinking of you Randy and are pulling for you champ”

