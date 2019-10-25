VIDEO | Fan throws bottle at Conor McGregor at Moscow event

Conor McGregor has received a warm welcome in Moscow — for the most part. During an engagement at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, McGregor was berated by an angry fan who eventually threw a bottle at him.

Flaunting the reflexes he’s owned over a lifetime in the fight game, however, McGregor deftly avoided this attack. See it below (via RT Sport).

McGregor has used his press tour in Russia as an opportunity to promote his upcoming return to the cage, targeted for January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor told the media in attendance at a Thursday press event. “So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

As McGregor specifies, no opponent has been booked at this point. That being said, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani has suggest that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is the current frontrunner. Cowboy himself certainly seems to be down. Justin Gaethje has also been mentioned as a potential opponent for McGregor’s comeback fight, and it sounds like he’ll be pretty upset if he’s passed up.

Who do you want to see McGregor fight if he returns to the Octagon in January of the new year as planned?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.