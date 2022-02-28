Khamzat Chimaev sends message of support for former UFC champion Jon Jones

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to show support for former UFC champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) competes in the welterweight division of the UFC and recently defeated Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) at UFC 267 in October 2021 by submission in the first round.

Jones had recently posted in a tweet advising:

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit.”

Jessie Moses, Jones fiancé, apparently left him for good over two months ago. It was just hours after Jones was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame back in September of 2021 that he was arrested by Las Vegas police and faced several charges including domestic violence. That charge was dropped in December of 2021 when Jones took a plea deal. Jones has since stated he has given up alcohol and is taking anger management classes as required by his plea deal.

Khamzat Chimaev, showing support for the fighter, tweeted:

We are with you legend @JonnyBones 🥇 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 26, 2022

“We are with you legend @JonnyBones”

Jones, considered to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has a phenomenal record of 26-1 MMA and is hoping to get back in the Octagon in the second quarter of 2022.

‘Bones’ last fought at UFC 247 in February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA). Jones has just recently confirmed he will make the move to the heavyweight division in the UFC and has posted a video of himself at his new bulked up weight of 252 lbs.

