Jake Paul claims his team has already been “in touch” with Conor McGregor’s camp: “There’s talks of it actually happening”

Jake Paul has claimed that his team are already in touch with Conor McGregor’s camp ahead of a potential boxing showdown.

For months now we’ve seen Paul pester McGregor on social media in an attempt to lure him into a big money fight. At the start of his campaign it seemed pretty unlikely that any kind of match-up would come to fruition – but if he can knock Tyron Woodley out, McGregor’s first move after recovering from his recent leg break could be to finally take “The Problem Child” up on his offer.

During a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, Paul revealed that his team are actually in talks with McGregor right now.

“I think it will happen,” Paul said. “Look, I mean, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now. There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor”.

“Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him. But now it’s as real as it gets, it’s more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I’m going to knock him out.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

The idea of McGregor crossing back over into boxing from mixed martial arts isn’t exactly going to thrill the masses. Still, within the context of a big payday, there’s no denying that Paul could do big things for “The Notorious” – as strange as it sounds.

