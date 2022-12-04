Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event.

Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. The Russian’s lone career loss came at the hands of former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Alistair Overeem.

Tonight’s ‘Tuivasa vs. Pavlovich’ bout proved to be a one-sided affair. After a brief hug of respect to start the match, Sergei proceeded to unleash a flurry punches, one of which dropped the Aussie. Tuivasa got back to his feet only to be sat down again and some follow up ground and pound secured the stoppage.

Official UFC Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO (punches) in Round 1

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, ‘Bam Bam’ took to Instagram where he released the following statement on his loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tai ‘BamBam’ Tuivasa | FTA (@bambamtuivasa)

“Fuck. Got done tonight 😔 Big love to my team fankyou for all y’all do ❤️🙏🏽 Congrats to @sergei__pavlovich got me first rocked me hard couldn’t recover. 👏🏽 Time to come home see my family be back in the Area and regather 😌🥰 Last but not least. ORRRLAAAANDOOO Wooow what a crowd y’all really turned up tonight 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 I didn’t get to put on a show and a shoey tonight my bad I will be back. 💯🙏🏽🙏🏽 All my fans. Sick cunts love yahs ayyy 😘😘”

Who would you like to see Tai Tuivasa fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!