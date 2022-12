Pros react after Rafael dos Anjos stops Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Bryan Barberena.

Dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) was returning to 170lbs following a 2-1 stint at lightweight. The former 155lbs champion was coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his most previous Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena (18-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Tonight’s UFC Orlando co-main event resulted in a second-round submission victory for ‘RDA’. The former UFC lightweight champion forced ‘Bam Bam’ to tapout with a rear-naked choke.

Official UFC Result: Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dos Anjos vs. Barberena’ below:

Let’s go RDA!!! 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 4, 2022

🤨 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 4, 2022

What a performance from RDA! 🔥 https://t.co/uDT3lImNfX — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 4, 2022

Some more records set tonight by RDA: 4th all-time in control time (behind GSP, Maia, Guida) 7th all-time in top position time 9th all-time takedowns Top-5 in total fights and total wins https://t.co/EzUxsFs2MG — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 4, 2022

That’s right RDA 🫡 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 4, 2022

Now RDA know Conor ain’t fighting him 😂😂😂 #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

