Rafael dos Anjos explains why he “wouldn’t be sad” if Islam Makhachev fight never comes to fruition

Rafael dos Anjos has explained why he wouldn’t be upset if a fight between himself and Islam Makhachev never happens.

On multiple occasions across the last few years, Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev have been scheduled to fight one another. However, for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite come to fruition – whether it be due to injury or outside factors.

Now, dos Anjos is set for a return to welterweight this weekend to take on Bryan Barberena. On the flip side, Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion.

Life comes at you fast in the UFC and for these two, that couldn’t be more accurate.

When asked about the Makhachev rivalry during a pre-fight scrum, dos Anjos noted that he isn’t too bothered if he never takes on the star from Dagestan.

“Just for some specific fights I have in mind, I’d [drop to lightweight] again,” dos Anjos said.

“I don’t have plans to win the title in that division anymore, I’ll be honest with you. A couple guys that if it’s in good momentum for me and my personal life as well, I’ll take the fight. As of now, I have Bryan Barberena this Saturday and I’m staying at welterweight.”

Makhachev vs dos Anjos – destined to fail

“We [him and Makhachev] were scheduled to fight a couple times, but I got injured [and] he pulled out on fight week, as well,” dos Anjos said.

“We had a chance to fight at welterweight. He threw his name out there. I accepted the fight. He didn’t take it and [Renato] Moicano took it. I wouldn’t be sad [if we don’t fight].”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

