MJF trolls Conor McGregor in latest appearance on AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF gave a not-so-subtle nod to Conor McGregor during an appearance on Dynamite earlier this week.

Anyone that knows Conor McGregor knows that he can be controversial from time to time. In equal measure, the same can be said for pro wrestling sensation MJF.

The two have even crossed paths recently on social media, with Paddy Pimblett also being involved in the drama.

MJF: @theufcbaddy hey bud. @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am. @tonyrkhan @danawhite.”

Pimblett: @the_mjf I’ve just said that u spaceman. don’t as if ur calling for it I’ve just told u straight when yous come Fulham’s ground (caven cottage) get ur boss @tonyrkhan to message my boss @danawhite and see what we can sort. because I know full well you won’t pass a USADA drug test to fight in the @ufc.”

MJF: @theufcbaddy unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from stranger things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou. See you in London.”

It seemed as if it may just be a one-time thing but apparently, MJF has taken some inspiration from Conor’s rise to prominence.

MJF is wearing Conor McGregor's F*** You suit on Dynamite 👀 pic.twitter.com/2apsDQxVWO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 1, 2022

Or rather a version of it. MJF's says "Better Than You". This is great! 😂 pic.twitter.com/A1jvrnNAIg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 1, 2022

At first look, it seems as if MJF is wearing the ‘F*** you’ engraved suit that McGregor wore during the lead-up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather. As it turns out, it’s a ‘Better than you’ iteration, paying tribute to the AEW world champion’s famous catchphrase.

McGregor vs MJF?

We aren’t going to suggest that it would be a good idea to have McGregor vs MJF in a pro wrestling ring. We’re just going to strongly hint at it.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs MJF? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!