Tai Tuivasa explains why he’s not interested in fighting at UFC 284 in Australia

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has explained why he isn’t interested in competing at UFC 284 in Australia.

This Saturday night, Tai Tuivasa will attempt to get back in the win column. After going on a fantastic run of form in the last few years, ‘Bam Bam’ fell to a spirited loss against Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris just a few months ago.

While he put in an impressive display, it simply wasn’t enough. Now, this weekend, he’ll get back to action at UFC Orlando against Sergei Pavlovich.

Some see it as an uphill battle but Tuivasa, as always, is ready to go in there and scrap.

Some felt as if he would’ve been a perfect fit for the UFC 284 card in February which goes down in Perth, Australia.

In a recent interview, Tai explained why that doesn’t interest him all too much.

“Look, I’m more excited to be pissed by the side of the ring than starving myself over Christmas,” Tuivasa said. “Christmas is a time for family, and I’ve been away from home for a long time now, and I think that’s one thing I’m excited about. So, sorry Australia, I’ll be there in the crowd.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Tuivasa’s meteoric rise

As opposed to being just another fighter who wants the belt, Tai Tuivasa is different. He has the kind of relatable, human side that a lot of fans are dying to see in athletes.

Still, even with that being the case, he’s good enough to make you think he could genuinely go all the way one day.

