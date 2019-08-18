Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis at UFC 241

Tonight’s UFC 241 co-main event featured a welterweight battle between former lightweight standouts Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis.

‘Showtime’ entered the bout looking to build off the momentum of his spectacular knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in his welterweight debut at March’s UFC event in Nashville.

The former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, Pettis (22-8 MMA), had gone just 4-6 over his past ten Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s fight.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz (19-11 MMA) was returning to the cage for the first time since suffering a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in August of 2016.

The former lightweight title challenger, Diaz, entered UFC 241 sporting a record of 6-4 over his past ten Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC 241 co-main event delivered as Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz proceeded to go to war for fifteen straight minutes.

After all was said and done, it was clear that the Stockton native had done enough to outpoint the Roufusport product.

Official UFC 241 Result: Nate Diaz def. Anthony Pettis (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s UFC 241 co-main event between Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis below:

Weed or Wheaties, who y’all got? — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 18, 2019

Me vs @NateDiaz209 would be dope as fuck that’s all I’m saying. God bless you Nate. You awesome but you ain’t fuckin wit me at 170. At 170lb I feel I deserve to say that. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 18, 2019

Anymore questions about Diaz’ hiatus?? I didn’t think so!#UFC241 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz!!! UFC241 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 18, 2019

I’m for that fight 100 percent. Masvidal vs Diaz 🙏🏽 #UFC241 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 18, 2019

That’s all I wanted tonight was @NateDiaz209 o get the W. Now to the main event. #ufc241 let’s see what the big boys got !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 18, 2019

