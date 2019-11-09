Pros react to Alexander Volkov defeating Greg Hardy at UFC Moscow

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Alexander Volkov co-headlined today’s UFC Moscow event.

Hardy (5-1 MMA) was making a quick turnaround for today’s contest. The former Dallas Cowboy was last seen in action at last month’s UFC Boston event where he fought Ben Sosoli for fifteen minutes. That bout was originally ruled a decision victory for ‘The Prince of War’, but was later overturned to a no-contest due to Hardy’s use of an inhaler between rounds.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (30-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229. That loss had snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Russian standout.

Tonight’s UFC Moscow co-headliner proved to be a very competitive fight. Alexander Volkov was able to get off the better volume of strikes on route to a decision win, but Greg Hardy performed admirably in defeat.

Check out how the pros reacted to the UFC Moscow co-main event below:

Ref talkin to @GregHardyJr constantly about eye pokes but he gets poked and he’s gonna call it a knuckle. Smh — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 9, 2019

Greg is gonna sleep him, I can feel it…🇺🇸 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 9, 2019

One hand and he looked good! @GregHardyJr is getting better — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 9, 2019

Well done Volkov 👏👏👏.

Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 9, 2019

Russian Sniper — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 9, 2019

Always dangerous @GregHardyJr ! Fought someone with A great deal of experience ! Look forward to seeing what you learn next — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 9, 2019

Official UFC Moscow Result: Alexander Volkov def. Greg Hardy by decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Alexander Volkov fight next following his decision victory over Greg Hardy at today’s UFC Moscow event. Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

