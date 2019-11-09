UFC Moscow Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Greg Hardy (Highlights)

A heavyweight bout featuring former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov taking on former NFL star Greg Hardy co-headlined today’s UFC Moscow event.

Volkov (30-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 229 in October of 2018, where he suffered a last second knockout loss to Derrick Lewis.

Had he held on another 11-seconds to defeat ‘The Blast Beast’, ‘Drago’ would have likely received the next heavyweight title shot as he was then-riding a six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile. Greg Hardy (5-1 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround after having just fought Ben Sosoli last month in Boston. That fight was originally ruled a win for Hardy, but was later changed to a no-contest due to Hardy’s use of an inhaler between rounds two and three.

Hardy has gone 2-1 with 1 no-contest since joining the UFC in January.

Round one begins and Hardy comes out quickly but eats a low kick. The former NFL player misses with a right hand. Volkov with another low kick. Hardy with a jab. Volkov with a left hand. Another good jab from Hardy. Volkov answers with a body kick. Hardy fires back with a right hand and then shoots in for a takedown. He presses the Russian against the cage. Alexander shakes him off and breaks free. Both men with good jabs from the pocket. Volkov with a good kick to the body. He follows that up with a nice combination. Two minutes remain. Hardy with another jab. He goes to the body with a punch and then lands a low kick. Volkov with a nice jab up the middle. He attempts to go high but Hardy blocks it. Greg with a nice hook and then another. He is in this fight. Volkov with a kick to the body. Round one comes to an end.

Round two begins and Greg Hardy told his corner between rounds he hurt his right hand. Volkov is looking to work his jab early here. He lands a nice low kick. Hardy replies with one of his own. Volkov is putting on the pressure. Hardy responds with a jab to the body followed by a kick. Volkov circles out and resets. Hardy finds a home for a good right hand. He is still throwing the fist despite the injury. Volkov misses with a counter hook but lands a front kick. Greg Hardy leaps in with a jab followed by a spinning back fist. Volkov goes high with a kick but Hardy blocks it. Good kicks to the body from the Russian. Hardy goes back to his jab. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Moscow co-main event begins and Greg Hardy comes out aggressively. He is likely down 2-0 on the scorecards but that said, he’s had a terrific showing. Hardy with a right up the middle. Volkov circles and lands a body kick. He goes low with a kick that lands. Hardy with another jab to the body. He is trying to setup the right hand over the top. Volkov with a pair of heavy low kicks. Hardy replies with a stiff jab. Two minutes remain. Alexander Volkov with a kick to the body. The former Dallas Cowboy lands a low kick but eats a high kick from the Russian. Hardy stays on his feet but he felt that one. Good jabs from both men to finish.

Official UFC Moscow Result: Alexander Volkov def. Greg Hardy by unanimous decision

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom November 9, 2019