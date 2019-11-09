UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

A key featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov on Calvin Kattar headlines today’s UFC Moscow event.

Magomedsharipov (17-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision at UFC 235 this past March in Las Vegas.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2017, ‘ZaBeast’ has gone 5-0 with three of those five victories coming by way or submission.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar will enter the UFC Moscow main event on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back first round TKO victories over Ricardo Lamas and Chris Goldfish.

Round one begins and Zabit lands a low kick to start. He circles and lands another. Kattar with a jab to the body. He just misses with a straight right. Another low kick from Zabit. Calvin replies with a snapping jab. Zabit with a side kick to the thigh. Kattar swings and misses with a right hand. Zabit Magomedsharipov with a jab followed by a pair of low kicks. Kattar fires back with a combination. Both men with good shots from the pocket. Zabit unloads a hard low kick. Calvin Kattar with a jab and then a low kick of his own. Zabit returns fire with a low kick that drops the Boston native. Kattar gets back to his feet. Zabit misses with a high kick. One minute remains in round one. Zabit with a good body shot. Kattar replies with a straight right. He lands a flying knee and then a hook. Zabit replies with a combination. Kattar with an uppercut. More hooks from Zabit. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Moscow main event begins and both men continue to be happy with standing and trading. Jabs and low kicks from both men. Zabit looks to clinch but Calvin won’t let him. The Russian looks for a knee but it is not there. He goes to the body with a kick. Low kicks now from ‘ZaBeast’. He is definitely getting off the better volume in round two. Zabit Magomedsharipov shoots in for a takedown but Calvin Kattar defends. The Boston Fighter is beginning to press the action now, but gets taken down for his efforts. Kattar gets right back up to his feet and unloads a combination. He lands a nice right hand over the top. One minute remains. Zabit with a good left hook but Kattar continues to pressure and lands a combination. Both men with kicks to end the round.

The third and final round of the UFC Moscow headliner begins and Zabit Magomedsharipov hits Calvin Kattar in the groin with a kick. We break so the American can recover. Upon restart Kattar moves in quickly. He lands a kick and then a jab. Zabit responds with a low kick. Kattar is really applying the pressure. He lands a nice right hand. Magomedsharipov fires back with a combination. Three minutes remain. Zabit with a pair of punches and then shoots in for a takedown. Kattar defends and land a jab. He is pressing forward and landing some big shots now. Good rips to the body and now the head. Zabit is on the retreat. More good shots from Kattar. He has ninety seconds to finish this fight. He lands a solid uppercut. Zabit is moving away now. He lands a low kick but Kattar is stalking him. Magomedsharipov shoots in and scores a late takedown. That was huge. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Moscow Result: Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Calvin Kattar by decision (29-28 x3)

