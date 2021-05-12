Maurice Greene announces UFC release following UFC Vegas 26 loss

Maurice Greene now finds himself testing the waters of free agency after a tough loss on Saturday at UFC Vegas 26 to Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Greene and de Lima clashed directly in the middle of the event’s main card as the third fight. Unable to mount any effective offense, the 6-foot-7 heavyweight ultimately found himself shut down by his opponent’s strong clinch and grappling game.

The judges scored the fight 30-26, 30-26, and 30-27 all in favor of de Lima thus dropping Greene to 4-4 in the UFC. He would reveal on Tuesday that that’s where his run with the promotion will end.

“When one door closes another one opens,” Maurice Greene said via his Instagram account. “I have had ups and downs with the #ufc and today that relationship comes to an end. Look at the bright side I’m still in the best shape of my life. I’m physically and mentally #stronger than ever and the next chapter I am excited for. This game is unforgiving but hey I’m down for the challenge of making my name with a new promotion or the road back. The best is yet to come #TheCrochetBoss 🧶”

“The Crochet Boss” joined the UFC in November 2018 as part of The Ultimate Fighter season 28. He would rattle off three straight victories in the promotion before suffering a TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich. With a number next to his name at that point, Greene then took on the ever-experienced Alexey Oleynik which resulted in another loss – this time by second-round armbar.

Greene, 34, has proven to be an exciting competitor during his time with the UFC so it shouldn’t be hard for him to find a home going forward. All but one of the Norfolk, Virginia native’s UFC wins ended via stoppage.