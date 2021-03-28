Pros react after Vicente Luque stops Tyron Woodley at UFC 260

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 260 event was co-headlined by a key welterweight fight featuring former division champ Tyron Woodley taking on Vicente Luque.

Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) was hoping to snap his three-fight losing skid when he squared off with Luque this evening. ‘The Chosen One’ was coming off a TKO loss to Colby Covington in his most previous Octagon appearance, which was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque had entered UFC 260 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Randy Brown and Niko Price in his most recent efforts. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had gone 8-1 over his past nine fights overall ahead of tonight’s clash with Woodley. Luque’s lone loss in that stretch had come against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Image: UFC on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC 260 co-main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After Tyron Woodley rocked Vicente Luque he went in for the kill and managed to get put on queer street in the process. After some wild exchanges Woodley was on the ground and Luque quickly pounced on a D’arce choke submission. The former champ attempted to escape but was eventually forced to tapout.

Official UFC 260 Result: Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley by submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Luque defeating Woodley below:

Post-fight reactions to Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM