Pros react after Vicente Luque stops Tyron Woodley at UFC 260

Tonight’s UFC 260 event was co-headlined by a key welterweight fight featuring former division champ Tyron Woodley taking on Vicente Luque.

Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) was hoping to snap his three-fight losing skid when he squared off with Luque this evening. ‘The Chosen One’ was coming off a TKO loss to Colby Covington in his most previous Octagon appearance, which was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque had entered UFC 260 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Randy Brown and Niko Price in his most recent efforts. ‘The Silent Assassin’ had gone 8-1 over his past nine fights overall ahead of tonight’s clash with Woodley. Luque’s lone loss in that stretch had come against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Tonight’s UFC 260 co-main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After Tyron Woodley rocked Vicente Luque he went in for the kill and managed to get put on queer street in the process. After some wild exchanges Woodley was on the ground and Luque quickly pounced on a D’arce choke submission. The former champ attempted to escape but was eventually forced to tapout.

Official UFC 260 Result: Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley by submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Luque defeating Woodley below:

Damn I wish I was in there!! Who you got in the Co-main event?? #ufc260 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 28, 2021

Very interesting to see if Woodley goes for broke and says screw it to fighting safe, and really goes in there to finish! I think he has no choice! #UFC260 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 28, 2021

Looking forward to this fight babyyy! Fought both of these guys and both are just amazing martial Artest haha LETS GOOOOO!! #ufc #letsgooo — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 28, 2021

Rooting for woodley on this one. Let’s go!!! #UFC260 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 28, 2021

I got @TWooodley — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 28, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque:

Are you kidding me? What a crazy finish for Luque #ufc260 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) March 28, 2021

That was crazy af!!!!!! Wow!!!!! #ufc260 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 28, 2021

Damn! Now, that was awesome. If Woodley stayed a bit more calm it may have gone another way. He got too excited and was throwing bombs. But, sheesh power punches from both. Beautiful choke from Luque. #ufc260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

I will never not be a fan of Tyron. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 28, 2021

