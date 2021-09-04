Pros react after Tom Aspinall defeats Sergei Spivac at UFC Vegas 36

Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Tom Aspinall squaring off with Sergei Spivac.

Aspinall (11-2 MMA) had entered the contest on a six-fight winning streak, which included three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most previous effort this past February, the British standout had scored a submission win over UFC legend Andrei Arlovski.

Meanwhile, Sergei Spivac (13-3 MMA) entered today’s co-main event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik. ‘The Polar Bear’ had gone 4-2 thus far in his UFC career since joining the ranks in May of 2019.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 co-main event did not last long. Tom Aspinall got to work right from the opening bell. After Spivac was able to force the clinch, the British heavyweight connected with a nasty elbow that dropped his opponent. From there, Aspinall delivered some heavy ground and pound forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Spivac via TKO at 2:30 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Aspinall vs. Spivac below:

“ Knockouts are gold 🥇 , submissions are silver 🥈 , decisions are bronze “🥉 !! I like that 👌🏾 #UFCVegas36 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 4, 2021

Mir is back baby!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 4, 2021

Tom is a monster !! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 4, 2021

Damn Aspinall is good…really good!! #UFCVegas36 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 4, 2021

Tom Aspinall is the real deal — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2021

Beautiful fight by Aspinall. 3-0 so far for the English fighters this weekend. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 It would have been amazing if they kept the original location 🥺 #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

