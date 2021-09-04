UFC Vegas 36 Results: Derek Brunson stops Darren Till in Round 3 (Video)

A key middleweight contest featuring Darren Till taking on Derek Brunson headlines today’s UFC Vegas 36 event.

Till (18-3-1 MMA) last competed in July of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA) will enter today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old has not suffered defeat since November of 2018, when he was TKO’s by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 36 main event begins and Darren Till comes forward quickly. Derek Brunson keeps him at bay with a left hand. Till moves forward again and fires off a combination. Brunson attempts to clinch up but ‘The Gorilla’ shakes him off. Darren Till with a nice left hand over the top. He lands another. Brunson looks to come forward with a right hand. He changes level and shoots in and scores a double leg takedown. Derek Brunson immediately passes to half guard. He starts to lands some good punches after posturing up. Heavy shots from Brunson now. Till is attempting to scramble but he remains stuck in bottom position. Derek Brunson with a huge elbow now. He postures up and lands another. Darren Till is in a bad spot here. He is eating some huge punches now. Till scrambles again and this time is able to get back to his feet. 45 seconds remain in the round. Till is looking to setup a combination. Nothing really from either man to close out the round.

Brunson in on the takedown and GnP early! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/B60UTedlbd — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Round two of the UFC Vegas 36 headliner begins and Derek Brunson quickly closes the distance and forces the clinch. He pushes Darren Till up against the cage and lands a knee. Till is doing a good job of staying up on his feet here. Brunson drops for a double leg but once again the Liverpool native does a great job of defending the shot. Brunson with a right hand over the top now. He shoots in for another double leg takedown and this time he gets it. He begins working from the half guard of Darren Till. Big shots from Brunson now. He lands some solid right hands as Till works his way back to his feet. Derek still has Darren pressed against the cage as the horn sounds to end round two.

The grappling from Brunson is an issue through round 2️⃣. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/EEwXgtPnRv — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Round three of the UFC Vegas 36 main event begins and Darren Till is able to land a nice left hand early. He presses forward and lands another. Brunson leaps in to force the clinch but ‘The Gorilla’ connects with a knee that forces him off. Till with a good low kick and then one to the body. Derek Brunson leaps in with a left but Darren Till counters nicely with a low kick. Brunson returns fire with one of his own. He looks to clos the distance but gets rocked by a left hand from the Liverpool native. Brunson desperately shoots in and scores a takedown. He lands in full mount and takes the back of Darren Till. He sinks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over!

DOMINATION 😳 💢 @DerekBrunson calls for a rematch with the champ after submitting Till. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/0q8dzG2z2u — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Brunson fight next following his submission victory over Till at today’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!