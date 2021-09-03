Giga Chikadze reacts following latest UFC rankings update: “I’m not happy with it”

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has given his thoughts on the latest UFC rankings update – and he isn’t happy.

The Georgian sensation put on a real show last weekend with an emphatic stoppage win over UFC veteran Edson Barboza. Many expected it to be far more even than it was but in the end, Chikadze proved that there’s every chance he could be a future champion in this division.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, though, he noted his displeasure over the fact that the win only took him from 10th to 8th in the featherweight rankings.

“I’m not happy with it,” Chikadze said. “I was No. 10. I beat No. 9, but it was not just a regular No. 9, and it was not a decision, not a split decision, not a close fight. As I said: I kick the sh*t out of people. So this is what happened this weekend. When you beat somebody like Edson Barboza and you are No. 10 and he’s No. 9, you don’t just go one more and become No. 8. I have to be somewhere in the top five.

“I was hoping to get top three, because in the top three there’s another guy (Yair Rodriguez) who has not fought in all this time since I’m in UFC, and I fought seven times – seven times in less than two years. That’s something that really has to be mentioned. They put me just top eight, so I was a little bit sad.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

