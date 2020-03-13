Bellator 241 gets postponed at last minute

Bellator MMA was supposed to return to our screens tonight with the stacked Bellator 241 card.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, that will no longer be happening.

Days after reports surfaced that the Bellator 241 card would go ahead without any fans in the building, it’s now been pushed back to a later date. Bellator MMA has not yet announced this news, but is expected to send out a press release on the topic soon.

Bellator 241, which was scheduled to go down at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, was to be headlined by a featherweight title fight between champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and bitter rival Pedro Carvalho. The bout was also intended to serve as part of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for this matchup.

The card was also set to feature names like Matt Mitrione, Rony Markes, Emmanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel, Nick Newell and Paul Daley.

Bellator 241 is the latest in a long list of MMA shows to be rescheduled, moved or canceled outright due to the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, ONE Championship announced all of its upcoming events will go down behind closed doors in Singapore. Shortly thereafter, KSW and ARES Fighting Championship both postponed events. More recently, the UFC moved the upcoming UFC Columbus and UFC Portland cards to its new Apex Facility in Las Vegas. And unfortunately, this is probably just the beginning, as more and more regions crack down on large public gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned for further updates on this postponed Bellator 241 card as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.