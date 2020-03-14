Ashlee Evans-Smith accepts unprecedented risks associated with fighting at UFC London

UFC flyweight Ashlee Evans-Smith is traveling to England for a fight with home country favorite Molly McCann at UFC London.

The event will take place March 21 at the O2 Arena and is slated to be headlined by a key welterweight bout between former division champion Tyron Woodley and surging contender Leon Edwards.

As of this moment, UFC London will not only proceed as planned, but will still allow a fan audience.

For American Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4 MMA), fighting overseas next weekend during the what appears to be the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak comes with some serious risk.

Despite that, the California native will be making the trip as planned, even if it means be quarantined once home.

Here is what Ashlee Evans-Smith had to say regarding the risks involved with fighting at UFC London next weekend (via ESPN’s Brett Okamoto).

Just spoke to UFC flyweight Ashlee Evans-Smith (@AshleeMMA), who is at the airport preparing to leave for UFC London. "I am fully aware I am going to a foreign land to get in a fist fight without 100 percent assurance I can come home after without being quarantined." Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 13, 2020

Evans-Smith continued:

“This is the way I’ve decided to live my life. If anyone knows me, I’m a risk taker. I’m young and healthy. I’m not that concerned about the virus. Manager has told me worst-case scenario, if I am quarantined, UFC will cover any expenses.”

The UFC’s decision to proceed with their upcoming scheduled events has fallen under much scrutiny, especially after rival Bellator MMA decided to postpone their upcoming event.

With that said, many fighters have backed the promotions decision to proceed with planned events, even if those fight cards have to take place at the UFC Apex complex without audiences.

What do you think of the risk assumed by Ashlee Evans-Smith and all foreign fighters participating at next weekend’s UFC London event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

