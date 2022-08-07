Hasim Rahman Jr. leaks footage of sparring session with Jake Paul (Video)

Hasim Rahman Jr. has leaked footage from his previous sparring session with Jake Paul.

Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) later this month in New York.

The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed to fight ‘The Problem Child’ after Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury was denied entry into the U.S. and forced to pullout of the contest.

Unfortunately for boxing fans, the Paul – Rahman Jr. fight was recently called off, this after the latter apparently refused to make the contractual weight of 200lbs.

Jake Paul took to Twitter shortly following the news where he issued the following apology to boxing fans, this while blasting both of his recently slated opponents, Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

“First Tommy fumbled and now Hasim Rahman crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans.” – Paul wrote.

Since the fallout Paul has turned his attention to KSI, who previously boxed his brother Logan. That change up appears to have humored Hasim Rahman Jr., who proceeded to criticize ‘The Problem Child’ for his actions. In addition, the pro boxer decided to leak some footage of his previous sparring session with Jake (see that below).

This boy puts out what he wants to put out, but he “beat my ass” in sparring 😅😂 I told y’all I had the training wheels on with this goofy 🤡 the first opportunity he had to run from this fight he took it! Now he’s running to fight @ksi 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ this boy never wanted no smoke Fr pic.twitter.com/FF0JUPqpcV — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 6, 2022

“This boy puts out what he wants to put out, but he “beat my ass” in sparring. I told y’all I had the training wheels on with this goofy. The first opportunity he had to run from this fight he took it! Now he’s running to fight @ksi. This boy never wanted no smoke. Fr.” – Rahman Jr. captioned the video.

