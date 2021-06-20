Pros react after Serghei Spivac defeats Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 29

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Aleksei Oleinik squaring off with Serghei Spivak.

Oleinik (59-16-1 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 29. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ was coming off TKO losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the submission specialist had earned wins over Fabricio Werdum and Maurice Greene respectively.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac was looking to improve his current win streak to three in a row this evening in Las Vegas. The ‘Polar Bear’ was coming off a TKO victory over Jared Vaderaa in his most previous UFC appearance this past February.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 co-main event proved to be a grueling fifteen minute affair. Both men were able to find success on their feet in rounds one and two, but it was the gas tank of Spivac that proved to be the difference. Serghei was able to outpoint the ‘Boa Constrictor’ in the final five minutes and was thus awarded the decision victory by the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Serghei Spivac def. Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Spivac defeating Oleinik below:

Stand up Spivac @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 20, 2021

Hardest part of the head! #UFCVegas29 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

So much to say and so little time. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 20, 2021

Who would you like to see Serghei Spivac fight next following his decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 29? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!