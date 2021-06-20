UFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring The Korean Zombie taking on Dan Ige.

Chan Sung Jung (16-6 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega last October. Prior to that setback, the former UFC title challenger was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (15-3 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 29 looking to build off the momentum of his stunning knockout of Gavin Tucker from back in March. The Hawaiian standout has won 7 of his past 8 bouts, with his lone loss in that time coming against Calvin Kattar.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 main event started off quickly as both The Korean Zombie and Dan Ige were happy to stand and trade leather in round one. Then, at the start of round two, ‘TKZ’ dropped the Hawaiian with an overhand right (see that below).

In round three The Korean Zombie was able to get off some good strikes before eventually taking the fight to the ground. Once on the canvas, Chan Sung Jung unleashed some solid ground and pound before transitioning to a rear-naked choke attempt. Ige was able to fight off the choke and survive to see round four.

Round four saw the tide turn in the Hawaiian’s favor, as Dan Ige was able to get off the better volume of punches between minutes 15 and 20 of the fight. The bout is likely 2-2 or 3-1 for The Korean Zombie headed into the fifth and final round.

Round five saw Dan Ige start off quickly but Chan Sung Jung switches the momentum after landing a beautiful early knee up the middle. The bout went the full twenty-five minutes and ‘TKZ’ will likely walk away with the decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: The Korean Zombie def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

