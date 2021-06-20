UFC Vegas 29 Results: Serghei Spivac defeats Aleksei Oleinik (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Aleksei Oleinik squaring off with Serghei Spivak.

Oleinik (59-15-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 29. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ is coming off TKO losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the submission specialist had earned wins over Fabricio Werdum and Maurice Greene respectively.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivak will be looking to improve his current win streak to three in a row this evening in Las Vegas. The ‘Polar Bear’ is coming off a TKO victory over Jared Vaderaa in his most recent UFC appearance this past February.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 29 co-main event begins and Aleksei Oleinik quickly gets to work with a pair of hard low kicks. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ charges in with a wild flurry and attempts to force the clinch. Serghei Spivac breaks free and circles off the cage. Another charge from Oleinik and both men connect with good shots in the pocket. A big right hand now from Aleksei. He follows that up with a low kick. Spivac returns fire with punches but Oleinik shoots in and drags him to the canvas. Aleksei looks to lockup a scarfhold but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Serghei Spivac comes out quickly with a pair of jabs. A big right hand now from Aleksei Oleinik. Spivac returns fire with a jab but then eats another counter right from Oleinik. The fighters break and then come together once more. Oleinik with a low kick. He lands another. Spivac comes forward but Oleinik uses his momentum to pull guard. Serghei Spivac immediately begins working ground and pound from top position. He looks to lockup a guillotine choke, but Oleinik is wise to it and reverses the position. Now on top, Aleksei looks for an Ezekial Choke. He transitions to a scarfhold but the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Aleksei Oleinik lands a low kick. He is breathing heavy and Serghei Spivac unloads a combination. He follows that up with a low kick of his own. Oleinik is slowing down here. Spivac catches him with a hook and then a knee. A big combination from Serghei busts Aleksei open. Oleinik dives to force the clinch but Spivac shrugs him off and lands another combination. Aleksei Oleinik dives on another double leg takedown attempt. He is deep this time but still can’t bring Spivac to the ground. He gives up on the shot and lands pair of punches to the face of Serghei. Aleksei continues to press forward and grabs a hold of the clinch. He uses the position to pull guard. Oleinik searching for a last second submission but the clocks runs out and he will likely lose the decision.

An exhausted Serghei Spivac and @oleynikufc embraced after their three-round battle at #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/2frb2b5xzt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 29 Result: Serghei Spivac def. Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

