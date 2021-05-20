Derrick Lewis shares photo highlighting the facial injuries he provided to an attempted car thief

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis shared a photo highlighting the facial injuries he provided to an attempted car thief in Houston.

Lewis’ car was reportedly broken into earlier this week in his hometown of Houston, Texas. “The Black Beast” took to his social media and posted a photo of his bruised knuckles after capturing the would-be thief, and now we have a bit more information about who tried to break into Lewis’ car. The UFC heavyweight contender took to his social media on Wednesday to post a photo of the thief and link to his social media so people know who he was. Lewis put this robber on blast but made sure to let everyone know that “he’s ok.”

Via Derrick Lewis’ IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyJfF2oX6R — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 20, 2021

The Houston Police Department also confirmed that the incident happened. According to police, Lewis told them that he saw the man trying to break into his car with a screwdriver following a morning workout. Lewis then allegedly punched the robber in the face and then held him to the ground while the police arrived. According to police, the robber was taken to the hospital for medical treatment but is expected to be booked for criminal mischief.

“Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived,” Jodi Silva, a public information officer for the Houston Police Department, told MMAFighting.com. “That’s the nicest way to put it.”

Lewis is one of the top-ranked heavyweights in the UFC. He is coming off of a huge KO win over Curtis Blaydes in his last fight and is next set to take on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a rematch this summer between two of the heaviest hitters in the UFC.

