Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot finishes Jeremy Stephens at UFC Vegas 31

A lightweight bout featuring Jeremy Stephens squaring off with Mateusz Gamrot took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main card.

Stephens (28-19 MMA) was returning to the promotions 155lbs division in hopes of ending a four-fight losing skid. During that rough stretch, ‘Lil Heathen’ suffered losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (19-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event looking to build off his impressive second round knockout victory over Scott Holtzman which took place back in April.

Tonight’s Stephens vs. Gamrot lightweight matchup lasted only 65 seconds. The Polish fighter was able to secure an early single leg takedown and immediately began working for a submission. He locked up a kimura and after a quick adjustment Stephens was forced to tap.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Jeremy Stephens via submission at 1:05 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Gamrot defeating Stephens below:

Stephens KO or Gamrot makes a statement against a salty veteran? #UFCvegas31 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 18, 2021

THE hardest hitting 145er is up next, get those bonus checks ready💰 #UFCVegas31 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 18, 2021

This guy is very very tough I like him a lot! Great win by @gamer_mma #UFCVegas31 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 18, 2021

Polish power at lightweight #UFCVegas31 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 18, 2021

Beautiful sub! Surprised Stephens held onto that Kimura in side control. I’m a huge fan of Stephens though can wait for him to fight again. Also, Gamot looked great in there. #ufcvegas31 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 18, 2021

