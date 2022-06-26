Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event was headlined by a key lightweight contest featuring Arman Tsarukyan taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Tsarukyan (18-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Joel Alvarez from back in February. The Armenian-Russian was 5-1 since joining the UFC in April of 2019, with his lone loss coming against top contender Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (21-1 MMA) was coming off three straight stoppage wins, his most recent being a TKO victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira from back in December. The former KSW lightweight champion had gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks, with his lone loss coming by split decision to Guram Kutateladze.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth technical fight. Arman Tsarukyan had the better success in rounds one and two, but Mateusz Gamrot began to claw his way back in round three. Round four proved to be another closely contested contest and fans scorecards were all over the place heading into round five. The final five minutes was back and forth once again but Gamrot appeared to get the better of Arman in the frame.

Official UFC Vegas 57 Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ below:

Excited for this main event. #UFCVegas57 — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) June 26, 2022

Let’s go @ArmanUfc. excited for this .. gonna be a good battle 🦾🇦🇲#UFCVegas57 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 26, 2022

LETS GO ARMAN MY BROTHER!!! #UFCVegas57 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) June 26, 2022

This is already the dopest fight — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 26, 2022

Holy crap these scrambles! #UFCVegas57 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2022

Great technical fight !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 26, 2022

Incredible display of mma here #UFCVegas57 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) June 26, 2022

This fight is so damn fun. My goodness. #UFCVegas57 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 26, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Mateusz Gamrot defeating Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57:

Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring. — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) June 26, 2022

Wow! What a great fight #ufcvegas57 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 26, 2022

I want watch 5 more rounds.

What a great fight, wow👏

Great matchmaking @seanshelby — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 26, 2022

