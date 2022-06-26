UFC Vegas 57 Bonus Report: Five fighters take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth technical fight. Arman Tsarukyan had the better success in rounds one and two, but Mateusz Gamrot began to claw his way back in round three. Round four proved to be another closely contested contest and fans scorecards were all over the place heading into round five. The final five minutes was back and forth once again but Gamrot appeared to get the better of Arman in the frame.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 57 featured a highly anticipated welterweight contest between Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov. The bout resulted in a a coming out party for Rakhmonov. The Kazakhstan native dominated the fight from start to finish, out performing Magny in both the striking and grappling departments. In the end, he finished the UFC veteran with a guillotine choke late in round two.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 main event. Gamrot won the bout by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Shavkat Rakhmonov pocketed an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Neil Magny.

Performance of the night: Josh Parisian earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Alan Baudot.

Performance of the night: Thiago Moises pocketed an extra $50k for his first round submission victory over Christos Giagos.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event?