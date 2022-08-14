Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz.

Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.

Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) had entered UFC San Diego on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Casey Kenney (split) and Pedro Munhoz in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Dominator’ was looking to keep his unbeaten record in non-title fights alive this evening.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Marlon Vera was able to drop ‘The Dominator’ in the early seconds of the opening round, but Cruz battled back to arguably take the points in the first five minutes. The former champion would continue to perform well in round two before ‘Chito’ eventually began to change the tide in round three. Then, in round four, Vera connected with a head kick which sent Cruz crashing to the canvas. A few follow up shots and the referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC San Diego Result: Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz via KO (head kick and punches) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ below:

Dominick Straight To Business 💯 #UFCSAnDiego — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Post-fight reactions to Marlon Vera defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego:

Chito power hit different 💥 lol — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

Chito’s the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Happy for my boy Chito. Love seeing him do good. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Vera has been on another level, 135 division is so exciting rn 🔥🔥 #UFCSanDiego — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 14, 2022

Damn what a kick @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 14, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Marlon Vera fight next following his KO victory over Dominick Cruz at tonight’s UFC event in San Diego? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!