UFC Vegas 28 Results: Marcin Tybura TKO’s Walt Harris (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event is co-headlined by an exciting heavyweight tilt as Walt Harris will be squaring off with Marcin Tybura.

Harris (13-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Big Ticket’ is coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (21-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 co-main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent appearance this past December, the Polish standout scored a second round TKO victory over Greg Hardy.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 28 co-main event begins and Marcin Tybura comes forward with a kick to the body. Walt Harris circles to his right but eats another kick to the body. ‘The Big Ticket’ attempts to go upstairs with a high kick. He misses but lands a spinning back fist. Big shots from Harris now. He is just peppering Tybura here. More big punches from Walt. He looks for a head kick and it is blocked. Tybura shoots in for a takedown but is only able to press Harris against the cage. This should give Marcin a chance to recover though. Walt Harris is able to break free from the fence but Marcin Tybura grabs a hold of the clinch and scores a trip takedown. Tybura quickly moves to the back of Harris and begins raining down punches and hammer fists. Huge shots in repetition now from Tybura. He flattens Harris out and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Marcin Tybura def. Walt Harris via TKO in Round 1

